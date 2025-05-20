The first teaser of War 2 dropped on May 20, 2025, and it had only one true scene-stealer. No, it wasn't Hrithik Roshan - though he looked dashing as always. Nor was it Jr NTR, despite this being his much-anticipated Bollywood debut. It wasn’t even the grand action set pieces, brought to life by Brahmāstra director Ayan Mukerji. No, the spotlight was firmly stolen by Kiara Advani, who dazzled on screen in a golden bikini, bringing so much oomph that we could almost ignore the obvious green screen effects in the background. ‘War 2’: Kiara Advani Sets the Internet on Fire With a Dazzling Golden Bikini Look in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Action Film – Check Out Viral Pics of Mom-To-Be From Teaser!

Sharing the War 2 teaser on her social media, Kiara Advani revealed that this was not only her first film with YRF (Yash Raj Films) but also marked her first-ever bikini scene. While the actress - who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra - has previously sported some stunning and sensuous outfits on screen, War 2 is the first time she’s donned a proper bikini for a role.

There’s something about working with YRF as a brand that seems to encourage actresses to shed their inhibitions and embrace their first bikini scenes.

Watch the Teaser of 'War 2':

Kiara Advani is far from the first to do so - we have 10 more examples of actresses who slipped into a two-piece for the first time for a YRF production.

1. Sonam in Vijay

Sonam in Vijay

The Tridev actress had a bikini scene in this Yash Chopra directorial. It's a little uncomfortable in hindsight, especially with some reports suggesting she may have been underage at the time. Adding to the awkwardness, she also had kissing scenes opposite a much older Rishi Kapoor.

2. Esha Deol in Dhoom

Esha Deol in Dhoom

Esha Deol attempted to shed her girl-next-door image by turning up the heat in a bikini in the original Dhoom. The film became a blockbuster and gave her career a temporary boost.

3. Tanishaa Mukerji in Neal ’n’ Nikki

Tanishaa Mukerji in Neal ’n’ Nikki

While Kajol has steered clear of onscreen bikinis, her younger sister Tanishaa took the plunge in this romcom opposite Uday Chopra. Despite the ample titillation and steamy moments, Neal ’n’ Nikki failed to make a mark at the box office.

4. Bipasha Basu in Dhoom 2

Bipasha Basu in Dhoom 2

Bipasha Basu already had a reputation as a sex symbol before Dhoom 2, but this sequel marked the first time she appeared in a bikini on the big screen.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Tashan

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Tashan

Kareena Kapoor not only wore a bikini for the first time in this gangster-action comedy, but also popularised the iconic 'size zero' trend.

6. Ameesha Patel in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Ameesha Patel in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Ameesha Patel stole the limelight with her “Lazy Lamhe” performance in a striking yellow bikini - although it's worth noting that the film was ostensibly aimed at children.

7. Anushka Sharma in Badmaash Company / Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Anushka Sharma in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Anushka Sharma made her debut in the YRF film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra, where she had a demure, girl-next-door image. She took a more glamorous turn in Badmaash Company, where she wore a bikini top. But it was in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl that she sported a full-fledged bikini for the first time. Anushka Sharma's Bikini Picture Becomes a Hilarious Meme as Netizens Turn it Into VLC Player Logo and Highway Stoppage Sign - See Pictures.

8. Sasha Agha in Aurangzeb

Sasha Agha in Aurangzeb

Though her Bollywood career was short-lived, Sasha Agha made quite the impression with a bold entrance in her debut film, featuring her in a bikini in the very first scene.

9. Sonam Kapoor in Bewakoofiyaan

Sonam Kapoor in Bewakoofiyaan

Sonam Kapoor, who usually avoids onscreen kissing and bikini appearances, broke her own rules in this YRF romcom opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Sadly, the film flopped at the box office despite her efforts.

10. Vaani Kapoor in Befikre

Vaani Kapoor in Befikre

Vaani Kapoor started with a sweet, girl-next-door image in Shuddh Desi Romance (also by YRF), but completely reinvented herself in Befikre. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film saw her exude unfiltered boldness and confidence in several daring looks.

