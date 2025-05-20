The excitement for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 has skyrocketed after the first-look poster and teaser were unveiled on Tuesday, May 20. The teaser was released to mark Jr NTR's 41st birthday and offers a thrilling glimpse into the action-packed film, which also marks the Telugu superstar's Bollywood debut. Along with the RRR star, joining the star-studded cast is mom-to-be Kiara Advani, who becomes part of the popular YRF Spy Universe with this sequel. Fans are just as excited to see her in action, especially after a sizzling bikini moment featuring the actress in the War 2 teaser went viral on social media. ‘War 2’ Teaser: Hrithik Roshan’s Elite RAW Agent Faces Off Against a Ruthless Jr NTR in This Action-Packed YRF Spy Universe Film (Watch Video).

The much-anticipated teaser of War 2 has finally been released, giving fans an action-packed glimpse into the upcoming film. The teaser features Hrithik Roshan returning as RAW agent Kabir, while Jr NTR steps in as the antagonist, showcasing a never-before-seen evil avatar.

Watch the Teaser of ‘War 2’:

Kiara Advani’s Bikini Look in ‘War 2’ Teaser Goes Viral

The teaser is packed with high-octane action moments, from intense sword fights and car chases to thrilling aerial sequences. But what truly grabbed everyone’s attention was Kiara Advani’s brief yet stunning appearance in a golden bikini, marking her first on-screen bikini look. The actress made jaws drop with her bold and striking presence, stealing the spotlight in just a few seconds. Several photos and videos of the same are going viral online, and fans can't stop talking about it.

Fans React to Kiara Advani’s Bikini Look in ‘War 2’

Kiara Advani Served and How!

We Need More of THIS Kiara!

Kiara Advani Celebrates Her First Bikini Shot in ‘War 2’

Soon after the War 2 teaser was released, Kiara Advani reshared it on her Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude for being part of the film. She wrote, "Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film. First action film. First with these two amazing heroes. First collaboration with Ayan. And of course first bikini shot. Here's the teaser, hope we've got you excited for August."

Kiara Advani on Her First Bikini Shot

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

About ‘War 2’

Directed by Ayan Mukerji (Wake Up Sid, Brahmastra), War 2 is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is a sequel to the 2019 action-thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The movie is Ayan Mukerji's first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and also his first foray into the spy-action genre. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2024, aligning with Independence Day weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).