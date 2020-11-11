Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal was issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drugs-related probe. On November 9, the investigating agency had carried out a search at Arjun’s residence in relation to the alleged drug use. The Bollywood actor was also asked him to appear before the drug law enforcement agency on November 11. Arjun Rampal and Girlfriend Gabrielle Demetriades Summoned by NCB on November 11 in the Drug Probe.

The shutterbugs have captured pictures of Gabriella Demetriades arriving at NCB’s Mumbai office are all over the internet. The search at her beau Arjun Rampal’s residence took place a day after the NCB arrested producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu. “Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 11th November. NCB conducted raid at the premises of Arjun Rampal today & summoned him on 11th November to join the investigation, in connection with a drug-related case,” confirmed a report in ANI. After Firoz Nadiadwala, Arjun Rampal's Mumbai Residence Gets Searched by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

About the search conducted Sameer Wankhede of the NCB had told ETimes, “We conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure.” Last month, Gabriella’s Demetriades brother Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB for being allegedly in contact with drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others arrested in late actor’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

