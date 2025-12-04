Scheduled for a global theatrical release on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is positioned as a definitive spy-action thriller, helmed by Aditya Dhar, the director whose debut feature, Uri: The Surgical Strike, rewrote the rules of the Indian war genre. ‘Dhurandhar’: Delhi High Court Directs CBFC To Review Petition Filed by Late Major Mohit Sharma’s Parents Over Aditya Dhar’s Spy-Action Thriller Starring Ranveer Singh.

With a confirmed runtime of 214 minutes (three hours and 34 minutes), Dhurandhar holds the distinction of being the longest Bollywood film in nearly two decades, matching the epic duration of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar (2008). In an era of shrinking attention spans, this runtime is a bold, almost defiant statement of confidence.

Dhurandhar plunges into the murky world of international espionage. Ranveer Singh portrays an Indian intelligence agent known by the formidable codename 'The Wrath of God'. The screenplay is reportedly inspired by real-life covert operations of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), focusing on a mission to dismantle organised crime syndicates and terror networks in the Lyari district of Karachi, Pakistan.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dhurandhar':

To truly understand the weight resting on Dhurandhar, one must analyse the peaks and troughs of Ranveer Singh’s career. His filmography reveals a trajectory defined by extreme highs and puzzling lows, creating a complex commercial profile that is currently in a state of flux.

Ranveer Singh's Box Office Form - Before 2020

Ranveer Singh’s entry into the industry with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) was a commercial surprise, but his ascension to superstardom was engineered through his collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This partnership yielded a trilogy of films - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) - that formed the bedrock of his market value. And let’s not forget, these films also helped Singh on a personal front, as that is how he met his future spouse, Deepika Padukone. Padmaavat still remains his biggest hit as the lead star, even though, technically, he was the antagonist.

A Still From Bajirao Mastani

Apart from the Bhansali arena, Singh scored crucial hits in Ali Abbas Zafar’s crime drama Gunday (2014), Rohit Shetty’s masala cop entertainer Simmba (2018) and Zoya Akhtar’s critically acclaimed musical drama Gully Boy (2019). It is safe to say Singh enjoyed quite a phase before the pandemic struck.

Ranveer Singh's Box Office Form - After 2020

The post-COVID-19 phase changed the box office luck of many Bollywood stars once considered very viable, for the worse. Ranveer, unfortunately, was one of them, with his films struggling and his once enviable stardom hitting turbulence. Some of his most hyped titles, like Kabir Khan’s cricket biopic 83 (2021), Rohit Shetty’s comic entertainer Cirkus (2023) and YRF’s social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), flopping at the box office.

A Still From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Singh’s one true hit in this phase was Karan Johar’s multi-starrer romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). While it was a decent performer in India, RARKPK fared better overseas and achieved a 'success' tag. His biggest grosser, however, is Singham Again (2024), which has grossed INR 402 crore worldwide. But then, Singh had an extended cameo in the movie with Ajay Devgn leading the film. Also, with a price tag of INR 375 crore, Singham Again was at best an average performer.

Check Ranveer Singh's Top 10 Worldwide Grossers:

1. Padmaavat (2018) - INR 585 Crore (Blockbuster)

2. Singham Again (2024) - INR 402 Crore (Average)

3. Simmba (2018) - INR 390 Crore (Blockbuster)

4. Bajirao Mastani (2015) - INR 362 Crore (Super Hit)

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) - INR 346 Crore (Hit)

6. Gully Boy (2019) - INR 235.7 Crore (Super Hit)

7. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) - INR 218 Crore (Hit)

8. 83 (2021) - INR 193 Crore (Flop)

9. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) - INR 150 Crore (Average)

10. Gunday (2014) - INR 131 Crore (Hit)

Why 'Dhurandhar' is Crucial for Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar comes at a pivotal point for Ranveer Singh. Although the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, it is marketed on Singh’s star value. More than the film itself, this is a make-or-break moment for Singh’s box office credibility - and whether he can revive the viability he commanded pre-pandemic. ‘Dhurandhar’: Aditya Dhar REVEALS His Upcoming Spy Thriller With Ranveer Singh Is NOT Based on Major Mohit Sharma’s Life, Filmmaker Issues Clarification After Soldier’s Family Seeks Confirmation.

Dhurandhar is reportedly made on a huge budget of INR 275 crore, and it has to gross INR 400 crore worldwide to secure a 'safe' tag. It is also reported that the film has a sequel already ready, but the interest for that instalment depends entirely on how audiences connect with this first chapter. It is equally vital for Singh’s long-term trajectory, with the success of Dhurandhar likely to propel expectations around Don 3 and potentially revive the now-stalled Shaktimaan reboot.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2025 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).