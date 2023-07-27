Actress Ameesha Patel, who had accused filmmaker Anil Sharma of non-payment of dues during Gadar 2, claimed that she shared a father-daughter relationship with him. Ameesha is all set to reprise the role of Sakeena in Gadar 2, where Sunny Deol will once again play Tara Singh. On Wednesday, the cast of Gadar 2 launched the trailer of the much-awaited film. Ameesha shared her thoughts about the "bitter-sweet" relationship with filmmaker Anil Sharma. Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Talks About Her Character, Says 'I was Really Scared to Wear the Sakeena Uniform Yet Again'.

Dressed in her character, Ameesha took the mic and spoke about her fighting and her bond with Anil as she said that they block each other on social media. “We fight, we block each other on WhatsApp, social media. But we are back. That’s our relationship. That’s what we share," Ameesha said, when asked about the bond she shared with Anil. Ameesha had accused Anil Sharma of not providing proper remuneration to make-up artists, technicians, and costume designers connected with Gadar 2.

Earlier, the actress had tweeted, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh". She continued in her tweets. "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company". "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions", she added. Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Fights for His Country and Son During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War in This Sequel! (Watch Video).

Gadar 2 is set in 1971, and sees Tara Singh returning to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet. Co-produced by Anil and Zee Studios, Gadar 2, which comes as sequel to Gadar after two deacdes, is slated for August 11 release.

