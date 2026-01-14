Mumbai, January 14: In this digital era, it is not uncommon for people to pass on incorrect information or even pretend to be someone else, and something similar has happened with Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. Ameesha used social media to raise concern about an imposter passing off a fake number as hers, most likely in an attempt to scam people. While it is not clear till now what the intention of the person was, the 'Gadar' actress warned the netizens by sharing a screenshot of the contact on the Stories section of her Instagram.

She also asked everyone not to fall for the trap and keep themselves and their data safe from such impostors. "This number is FAKE number n this person is an imposter - pls do not fall for it!! This is not me (folded hands emoji)", she alerted. In the meantime, Ameesha, who last graced the screen with "Gadar 2" opposite Sunny Deol, talked about the much-anticipated “Humraaz 2”. Showing her confidence in the sequel, she shed light on the strong recall value of the original film. Ameesha Patel’s Rumoured Boyfriend Kunal Goomer Congratulates Her on Completing 26 Years in Bollywood, Actress Replies (View Post).

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ameesha shared, “I think, more than me, more than Bobby, and more than Akshay, of course, this film has been worked upon. And the sequel is already a drastic mark, so the sequel will do good business, because the audience already loves it and they are excited for it. But I think more than us, the producers, you know, they are excited about it. Because their film is the most popular for another franchise, so that's great.” Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel Rings In New Year 2026 With Power-Packed Live Performance in Pattaya (Watch Video).

In July last year, Ameesha posted a throwback photograph from over two decades ago, clicked during the promotions of "Hamraaz". The still had Ameesha posing alongside her co-stars Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna. The post sparked massive nostalgia among cinephiles, refueling the buzz around a possible sequel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).