With the new normal kicking in and stars getting back to the shoot life, many new projects have been announced lately. Joining the bandwagon now is Tiger Shroff who just announced his next project titled Ganpath. The actor shared a teaser poster of the film on his social media and has left his fans going gaga over it. Tiger Shroff Releases the Teaser of His First Song and Is It 'Unbelievable'.

The teaser has Tiger speaking a catchy dialogue, “Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai” which we think will become a hit amongst his fans in no time. The compelling 'dhol' beats woven with the background music adds to the adrenaline rush of the teaser! We don't get to see Tiger's face in the teaser but his heavy voice in the background makes it worth the wait.

Check Out The Teaser Poster Here:

Excited to start working on the project, Tiger Shroff said, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.” Tiger Shroff is the New Style Icon of Bollywood: 5 Pictures of The Baaghi Actor That Proves He is a Handsome Hunk.

Backed by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, Ganapath will have Tiger Shroff in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. It is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era and will portray a never-seen-before world. Shoot for the same is expected to begin mid-2021.

