That actor Tiger Shroff is multi-talented is no unknown fact. From acting to doing his own stunts to even those 'unbelievable' dance moves that he showcases everywhere, Tiger always wins us over with his talents. And now, the actor, who surprised one and all with his decent singing skills that he unveiled during the I For India concert, is all set to take it to the professional level. Tiger is all set to launch his first song "Unbelievable" soon. Tiger Shroff Sings Roop Tere Mastana To Raise Funds During I For India Concert.

Tiger took to Twitter to make the announcement. The actor also released the teaser of his first song "Unbelievable" and from the looks of it, it sounds unbelievably nice. "Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable." Tiger wrote on the micro-blogging site. Tiger Shroff to Join the List of Actors Like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor - Will Mark his Singing Debut with 'You are Unbelievable'.

Check Out the Teaser Below:

A few days back, Tiger had announced how he always wanted to pursue singing professionally. He had revealed, "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon 😊❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon"

Looks like his dream has finally come true. However, this isn't the first time that Tiger has given us all a glimpse into his singing abilities. He had also crooned for the I For India concert where he sang "Roop Tera Mastana" and "Therja" from October. October star Varun Dhawan had taken to Instagram to laud Tiger and his singing abilities and so did many of Tiger's fans. Unbelievable releases on September 22.

