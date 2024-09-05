Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated all over India on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The Tithi or auspicious date and time for the Ganpati Festival 2025 starts on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 1:54 PM, and ends on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 3:44 PM. The auspicious time and date for the Ganesh Puja Muhurat on August 27 is from 11:06 AM to 1:40 PM. Like other Indian festivals, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is enhanced with music. Lord Ganesha is associated with new beginnings, learning, wisdom and the finer things in life. Here are some Bollywood songs that you can include in your celebration playlist, as you bring Bappa home. Ganesh Bhajans: From ‘Jai Ganesh Deva’ to ‘Shendur Lal Chadhayo,’ 5 Ganesh Aarti Songs and Bhakti Geet To Start Your Day With Vighnaharta’s Blessings (Watch Videos).

Bollywood has many movies where the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival is shown in all its glory. These sequences are shot on a grand scale much like the real-life celebrations in Mumbai during the festival. While traditional hymns, mantras, and bhajans are a must, a few Ganpati songs from Bollywood are always played at pandals all over India during Ganeshotsav. Here are some popular Bollywood Ganpati songs.

‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ From 'Agneepath' (2012)

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra's Agneepath has given us one of the best Ganpati songs, which has become a must-listen during the festival. Pandals, devotees and music bands play this robust song whenever people bring Bappa home. Ajay Gogawale of the Ajay-Atul composer duo has lent his powerful vocals to the song, while they have composed the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics. The "Deva Shree Ganesha" song has a great tempo and fills us with devotion, energy and hope.

This Chartbuster From ‘Agneepath’ Is a Must-Listen During Ganesh Festival 2025 - Watch Video:

‘Gajanana’ From 'Bajirao Mastani' (2015)

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies would be incomplete without memorable songs. "Gajanana" from his film Bajirao Mastani, composed by Shreyas Puranik with lyrics by Prashant Ingole and impeccably sung by Sukhwinder Singh, is a must for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The song plays in the background, as Mastani rescues her child from invaders.

Sukhwinder Singh’s Ganesha Anthem' From 'Bajirao Mastani' Is Riveting - Watch Video:

‘Shendur Laal Chadhayo’ From 'Vaastav' (1999)

Mahesh Manjrekar's Vaastav: The Reality, besides being one of Sanjay Dutt's best performances, is known for the song, "Shendur Laal Chadhayo". While it is a traditional Ganesha aarti, singers Ravindra Sathe and Uttara Kelkar rendered it beautifully for the movie.

This Bhajan From 'Vaastav' Always Has Us Bowing Our Heads in Reverence - Watch Video:

‘Shambhu Sutaya’ From 'ABCD' (2013)

Prabhu Deva's dance film ABCD has the energetic Ganesh Chaturthi song "Shambhu Sutaya", which is a Ganpati Festival favourite. Composed by Sachin Jigar, Mayur Puri has written the deeply devotional lyrics. Two of Bollywood's most powerful singers, Shankar Mahadevan and Vishal Dadlani, have sung the Ganpati song featuring actor Prabhudeva.

Vishal Dadlani & Shankar Mahadevan Sing 'Shambhu Sutaya’ Powerfully - Watch Video:

‘Mourya Re’ From 'Don' (2006)

Every Ganesha devotee closes his eyes in reverence when he or she hears the lines, "Tujhko phir se jalwa dikhana hee hoga". The lyrics are from the "Mourya Re" song from Farhan Akhtar's Don, filmed on Shah Rukh Khan. Incidentally, SRK also brings an idol home to Mannat every year. Shankar Mahadevan has sung "Mourya Re" and Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics. The song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Shah Rukh Khan Gave Us This Ganpati Song That Fills Us With Hope - Watch Video:

'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi' From 'Virrudh' (2005)

A traditional aarti in honour of Lord Ganesha was adapted into a song in the movie Virrudh (2005). Shankar Mahadevan rendered "Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi", while Ajay-Atul have written and composed the song. It has been filmed on superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Traditional Ganpati Song From ‘Virrudh’ - Watch Video:

‘Aala Re Aala Ganesha’ From 'Daddy'(2017)

Arjun Rampal's movie Daddy, based on the life of dreaded Mumbai don Arun Gawli, had a popular Ganpati song. "Aala Re Aala Ganesha" was filmed in a grand yet realistic manner in the film. The music was composed by Sajid-Wajid, with Wajid Ali singing the number along with Dr Ganesh Chandanshive. The lyrics were by Prashant Ingole.

Arjun Rampal's Movie ‘Daddy’ Had a Ganpati Song at a Critical Juncture -Watch Video:

‘Deva Ho Deva Ganpati Deva’ From 'Hum Se Badhkar Kaun' (1981)

It is an all-time classic Ganpati song, without which any Ganpati Festival celebration is incomplete in any part of India or even internationally. "Deva Ho Deva Ganpati Deva" from the classic Hindi movie Hum Se Badhkar Kaun was filmed on the late Amjad Khan, who played Bholaram/Chandan. Legendary singers Mohammad Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Bhupinder Singh, Shailendra Singh and Sapan Chakraborty lent their voices to the song.

‘Deva Ho Deva Ganpati Deva’ - Played at Pandals All Over India and Abroad - Watch Video:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated with great fervour all over India and abroad by Hindus. Devotees will decorate their homes and buildings, and deck up in the best of finery to welcome their beloved Bappa. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!

Edited by Shweta Parande.

