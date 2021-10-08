Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the cutest couples in B-Town. Their love story is world famous and we all know how much hard work did SRK do in order to win Gauri Khan's love. The duo often sets couple goals for others, and their charm is something that can never be matched by another couple. From taking care of each other to always standing by each other's side, they have only grown fonder and more loveable. This Happy Picture of Shah Rukh Khan Feeding a Cake to Wife Gauri on His Birthday Brings Back So Many Memories.

Gauri Khan often takes it to Instagram to share her loved moments with SRK with their fans. The two love spending time together and Gauri makes sure she captures these sweet moments and posts them online. SRK and Gauri's kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam also feature in some of the lovebird's pictures, and it only makes the photos more adorable.

Today, Gauri Khan is ringing in her 51st birthday, and to celebrate the same, we decided to share some of her pictures with Shah Rukh Khan that are just to cute to be missed. Gauri Khan Treats Fans With an Adorable Picture of Aryan Khan and AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan Drops a Sweet Comment on the Post.

Take A Look:

So cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Adorable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Couple Goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

They Compliment Each Other And How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Goals! Goals And Only Goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan is the OG Bollywood wife, setting several goals for others. She is a boss lady and SRK loves to support her always. Here is wishing Khan a very happy birthday.

