Gulabo Sitabo: Distributor Unhappy With Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Releasing on Amazon Prime; Producer Defends Decision (Details INSIDE)

Gulabo Sitabo Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While a lot of talk about how Laxxmi Bomb, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, 83:The Film, Coolie No.1 among other big-ticket venture makers are contemplating releasing their films online, has been going on for a while now, one film that was all set to release in 2020, will now be releasing on OTT and it is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo. The film was earlier set for a theatrical release on April 17, 2020, will now be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. And while the film's team and the audience are happy considering the movie will be available in over 200 countries worldwide, cinema distributors PVR, are not a happy lot. Confirmed! Amitabh and Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo Becomes First Bollywood Release to Hit OTT Platform Amid the Lockdown, Will Release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

In a conversation with Huffingtonpost.in, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures said, "We are disappointed with Gulabo Sitabo’s decision to go straight to a streaming platform. We were hoping that the producers would accede to our request to hold back their film’s release till cinemas reopened."

Confident that once the lockdown would have been lifted, cinema lovers who have been holed up at home would love to watch movies in theatres, Gianchandani went on to add that 'a theatrical release was the best way for audiences to experience the labour and creative genius of our filmmakers'. He said, "We are confident, once we get to the other side of this phase, there would be enough and more pent-up demand by cine-goers who have been cooped up at homes for the last many weeks. We are likely to see demand by force when we reopen." Salman Khan's Radhe, Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb: Here's Why These Big-Budget Movies Won't Be Releasing On OTT Platforms Anytime Soon.

However, the film's co-producer Ronnie Lahiri, defending his decision explained to the portal, "We’re facing a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, not seen since World War 2. These are the times when things change. Initially, people have apprehensions but one has to adapt. That’s how human civilisations have prospered. The minute we stop adapting, we’re done. Instead of waiting for the situation to get better, you tackle it with other alternatives." Well, quite the predicament!