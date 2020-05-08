Salman Khan's Radhe, Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb: Here's Why These Big-Budget Movies Won't Be Releasing On OTT Platforms Anytime Soon

Radhe, 83, Laxxmi Bomb (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If all was well in the world right now, we wouldn't be plagued by the Coronavirus pandemic that has us all locked in the safety of our homes. If the COVID-19 pandemic had not happened, we would be going through with life, watching shows and going to the movies. Speaking of movies, if all were well, Ranveer Singh's Kapil Dev biopic, 83: The Film would have hit the theatres in April, superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan would have been busy preparing for their next big releases, Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But nothing went as per anyone's plan. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan's Manager Refutes Rumours of Demanding Rs 250 Crore For the Film's Release on OTT Platform (Deets Inside).

There have been talks going on about how moviemakers who have films lined up in 2020 are not considering going the OTT way and releasing their films online, given the fact that the COVID-19 Lockdown will not be ending anytime soon. both the actors are contemplating giving their nod to release their ventures on the OTT platforms, in order to not wait for the lockdown to end and theatres to open up. After all, the kind of panic that COVID-19 created, no one would want to step into a social setting so soon. Radhe, Sooryavanshi or 83 May Not Release Immediately After The Lockdown is Lifted - Here's Why.

And while the makers or actors associated with the projects are yet to issue any statement confirming or denying the developments, the rumours just don't stop. But let us tell you that none of 2020's big-ticket movies are releasing online, because some amount of shooting and post-production work is remaining for every film. And the below list is of those Bollywood movies that were all set to release this year and would have if COVID-19 had not plagued the country. But now, they will only see the light after, life in India returns to complete normalcy. 83 The Film: Kapil Dev Reveals How Ranveer Singh Started to Prep to Play the Former Team India Captain’s Role.

⭐️ #83TheFilm, starring #RanveerSingh: Filming complete... Editing and dubbing complete... Final mix pending... Minimal post-production work remains to be completed. pic.twitter.com/vhFnKaK51t — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2020

⭐️ #Radhe, starring #SalmanKhan and #DishaPatani: The film is *not* complete yet... Filming of two songs and some sequences pending... Dubbing, VFX, post-production work pending too. pic.twitter.com/hebVQOqiqK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2020

The months of April and May itself were supposed to see 4 major releases - 83, Radhe, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. And considering how all these films and their lead actors enjoy record-breaking streaks at the box office in terms of screens and collections, we highly doubt anyone of them will fear risking their business. Also, who wants a repeat of what happened between Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres?