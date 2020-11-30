It's the 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and a rather auspicious occasion for Sikhs all over the world. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who founded Sikhism is also known as Gurupurab, Prakash Purab and Guru Nanak Jayanti. The auspicious occasion is of a lot prominence for Sikhs and our Bollywood celebs have extended their heartfelt wishes for the same. From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn and Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood actors took to their Twitter accounts to share their wishes on this special day. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and Other Leaders Greet People on 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Diljit Dosanjh

GURU NANAK DE KHETAN CHON BARKAT NI JA SAKDI 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LKSy4WMwLc — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 30, 2020

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

It’s the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global Harmony🌹Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal 🙏 #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2020

Mika Singh

GURU NANAK DEV JI DE JANAM DEHADE DIYAN AAP SAB NU LAKH LAKH MUBARKAN.... NANAK NAAM CHARDIKALA TERE BHANE SARBAT DA BHALA.. pic.twitter.com/ShB7n500c0 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 30, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

Happy gurupurab to all of you ❤️❤️ #satnaamwaheguru pic.twitter.com/mE5SB5sWJU — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 30, 2020

Amongst the political leaders, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and others had earlier extended wishes to the devotees on this special occasion.

