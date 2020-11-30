It's the 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and a rather auspicious occasion for Sikhs all over the world. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who founded Sikhism is also known as Gurupurab, Prakash Purab and Guru Nanak Jayanti. The auspicious occasion is of a lot prominence for Sikhs and our Bollywood celebs have extended their heartfelt wishes for the same. From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn and Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood actors took to their Twitter accounts to share their wishes on this special day. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and Other Leaders Greet People on 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Check Out their Tweets

  Diljit Dosanjh

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

Mika Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

Amongst the political leaders, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and others had earlier extended wishes to the devotees on this special occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).