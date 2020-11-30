New Delhi, November 30: On the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and several other politicians wished revellers. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who founded Sikhism, is also known as Gurupurab, Prakash Purab and Guru Nanak Jayanti. 551st Parkash Purab HD Images and Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Gurupurab Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Guru Nanak’s Birth Anniversary.

Wishing people on Guru Nanak Janayti, PM Narendra Modi tweeted: "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to people on Guru Purab. He tweeted: "Away from ego, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught me truth and brotherhood. I pay tribute to him. Best wishes to all of you, Guru Purab. #GuruNanakJayanti2020." Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 Wishes, Satnam Shri Waheguru Greetings: Send WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Guru Nanak Jayanti Quotes & Vadhai Greetings to Celebrate the Day.

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Extend Greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti:

I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

Sharing poetry in Punjabi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wished people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. The poetry shared by Amarinder Singh meant that Guru Nanak Dev removed darkness from the world. "Wishing everyone on 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," the Chief Minister tweeted. In his message, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi posted on Twitter: "Warm greetings on Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wishing people on Guru Nanak Jayanti, wrote: "Guru Nanak's thoughts will always give us the strength to walk on the path of religion and national interest." Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs. The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.

