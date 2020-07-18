From her debut in the movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' actor Bhumi Pednekar has become a promising face in Bollywood, giving hit movies back to back. Today, the actor has turned 31, and Bollywood celebrities are pouring in lovely birthday wishes for her. Actor Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful picture of the 'Bala' actor on the Instagram stories as she gave her birthday greetings.n"Happy happy birthday Bhumi! Here's to a blessed life, joy, love, and happiness," Sharma wrote. Actor Taapsee Pannu, and Bhumi Pednekar, were one of the recent new pair who graced the silver screen with their movie 2019 biographical film 'Saand Ki Aankh'. Birthday Babe Bhumi Pednekar Pens Down Gratitude Note on Instagram as She Turns 31

On Pednekar's special day, her co-star wished her for "long happiness, health, and sexy abs."While Ananya Pandey, who shared screen-space with the birthday girl for the 2019 released film 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh' also shared a lovely birthday wish for Pednkar.nSharing a joyful picture of both, the 21-year-old star wrote, "Happy happy happiest birthday to the coolest cat. Stay crazy beautiful lovely always. I have so much love for you Bhumss" Earlier the day, amid all the birthday wishes from her tons of fans, the actor took a moment to express gratitude towards life.nShe hopped on to Instagram and penned down a long gratitude note along with few pictures, where she is seen gorging on her home-made birthday cake. Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Five Reasons Why The Young Actress Is A Game Changer

Anushka Sharma Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She began the note by expressing thankfulness for the little things in life like being surrounded by people who love and support her.nThe actor already has an impressive array of roles under her list, with movies including 'Son Chiriya', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', 'Saand Ki Aankh', and more.