Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reacts to Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Getting a Sequel, Says Fans Deserve It

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Bhavesh Joshi Superhero getting a sequel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor's son and Sonam Kapoor's brother, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya in 2016. Unfortunately, the movie was slammed by critics and even failed to perform at ticket windows. His next release came in two years later with Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Over the year, the movie has found its own following with fans appreciating its new take on vigilantes. However, the actor agrees there wasn't an appetite for that kind of movie then. He even recalls how the makers had planned multiple sequels for it but dropped the idea after its poor performance. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Gives an Update on Abhinav Bindra Biopic and When He Plans to Start Shooting for It.

However, after witnessing its popularity online, Kapoor now thinks the idea of having a sequel can be imagined. "We had planned to make more than one film, but then it didn’t make money. With the film receiving so much love now, Vikram might want to revisit it in the future. The fans deserve a sequel," said the actor in his recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror.

Speaking about why the movie couldn't connect with the theatre-going audiences, Harsh explained, "When you call a film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, people expect something like Krrish, not a two-and-a-half-hour story of a common man. When it released, I had said that I couldn’t wait for it to come online.” Bhavesh Joshi gained popularity after its online release and probably the makers can plan a direct digital release for their next sequels, if and whey they get planned.