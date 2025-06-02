Cinematographer Pratik Shah recently faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct. He attended the premiere of the film Homebound at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 along with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and the team. However, after news of his misconduct surfaced, the makers of the film released a statement clarifying their stance. Amid this, a new report claims that Pratik Shah has been fired from an upcoming biopic on former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, which will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. ‘Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Sexual Harassment’: Dharma Productions Responds to Abuse Allegations Against ‘Homebound’ Cinematographer Pratik Shah.

Pratik Shah Removed From Sourav Ganguly Biopic Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter India, the makers of the upcoming untitled film based on Saurav Ganguly's life are expected to discontinue their association with Pratik Shah. The decision came after filmmaker Abhinav Singh accused Pratik Shah of being "emotionally abusive" and "manipulative". He also shared several women's testimonies that stated Shah as a "predator".

Pratik Shah No More a Part of Sourav Ganguly Biopic?

Vikramaditya Motwane, with whom Pratik Shah has previously worked on projects like CTRL (2024) and Jubilee (2023), will direct the Sourav Ganguly biopic. Rajkummar Rao has reportedly been cast to play the lead role in the untitled film.

Apart from that, Pratik Shah has also been dropped from Shefali Shah's upcoming film, which was set to begin production this week. A source close to the development told Mid-Day, "In light of these serious accusations, the team of Shefali Shah's film has decided to drop him. The makers are looking for a replacement and the project will roll in a few days. After the Cannes premiere of Homebound, Pratik flew to the UK for the biopic's recce. But now an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been formed to investigate the claims before and decisions about his involvement are made. The pre-production on the project continues as scheduled." ‘Homebound’ Cinematographer Pratik Shah Accused of Inappropriate Behaviour by Filmmaker Abhinav Singh, Dharma Production Distances Itself From Him.

THR had earlier reported that Pratik Shah was in the headlines four years back after a young cinematographer complained to a senior member of the Indian Women Cinematographers' Collective (IWCC) after he allegedly requested a nude picture.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

