Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan’s Impromptu Meet-and-Greet Wins Netizens’ Hearts! View Pics

Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan are one of the most loved actors of B-town. Be it their work or style, fans just cannot stop praising about these two actors. And when you get to see your favoruite two actors in the same frame, what else do you want for the day? Something similar happened last evening. The handsome hunks of Bollywood, Hrithik and Kartik, bumped into each other in Juhu, Mumbai, and their pics have taken the internet by storm. Deepika Padukone To Work With Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4?

This was an impromptu meet-and-greet between Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan. The latter had arrived at producer Murad Khetani’s residence where a get-together was held for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team. For the gathering, Kiara Advani, Tabu and director Anees Bazmee were also present. While Kartik and his co-stars were posing for the shutterbugs outside the main gate, that’s when Hrithik Roshan was also seen passing by through the same lane. Roshan, who was in his Rolls Royce, had a short meet-and-greet with Kartik. Take a look at the video and pics below, if you haven't seen them yet. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu Comes on Board for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Horror Comedy.

When Hrithik And Kartik Bumped Into Each Other

We Wonder What These Handsome Men Were Discussing

And That Wide Smile

The Sweet Meet-and-Greet

Fans are definitely happy to see Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan in the same frame. It is not that often we get to see pics of such amazing stars together. Well, it would be even exciting if Hrithik and Kartik come together for any project in the future. Filmmakers and producers, hope you’re hearing!