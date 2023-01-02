Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan's first post of 2023 has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons. Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a picture flaunting his perfectly toned six-pack abs and perfectly ripped body. Hrithik wrote: "Alright. Let's go. #2023." Vikram Vedha Twitter Review: Netizens Are in Love With Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Film, Celebrate September 30 As ‘Vikram Vedha Day’.

As soon as he dropped the picture, his friends took to the comment section to praise him. Varun Dhawan commented: "Okay then." Punit Malhotra wrote: "Boom!!!!" followed by a fire emoticon. Last month, Hrithik was holidaying in France with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, his girlfriend Saba Azad and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina. Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Sexy Abs on Insta, Dishes Out Gym Goals on First Monday of 2023 (View Pics).

Check The Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Speaking about his work, Hrithik will next be seen in the film Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He was last seen on screen in Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

