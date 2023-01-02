Hrithik Roshan is serving fitness goals on the first Monday on 2023 and we are sure you'll go 'J'. Well, as the actor took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks that see him sweating out at the gym along with flashing is hot abs. He is 48 and yet so fit and fab. What say? Hrithik Roshan Opts for Dark Grey Suit at Red Sea International Film Festival; Check Out the Actor's Hot Pics!

Hrithik Roshan's Hot Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)