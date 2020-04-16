Hrithik Roshan Donates Rs 25 Lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association to Support the Daily Wagers

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On April 15 we saw post by a leading celebrity photographer, thanking Hrithik Roshan for extending financial support to the paparazzi belonging to lower-middle class families. Much before that Hrithik had also helped the BMC workers by distributing N95 and FFP3 masks, which are also required in huge quantity in this hour of crisis. Well, that was not the end of it. The actor has come forward to help the daily wagers amid coronavirus outbreak. He has donated Ra 25 lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), reports Mid-Day. Hrithik Roshan Extends Financial Support to Paparazzi from Lower-Middle Class Families amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The leading tabloid quoted Amit Bhel, the senior joint secretary and chairperson, outreach committee at CINTAA, saying, “A few days ago, KWAN, the talent management company that handles Hrithik, asked for our account details and promptly transferred Rs 25 lakh to our sister concern, Cine Artiste Welfare Trust. We will start distributing the money among the daily wagers, with those living hand-to-mouth being our top priority.” Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Other B-Town Celebs Promotes Maharashtra Govt’s Free Helpline Number to Combat COVID-19 Crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on the daily wage workers. In order to support them, the cine bodies setup relief funds for which numerous celebs have made generous contributions. Besides donating money, some of the celebs are also providing food items to the needy. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.