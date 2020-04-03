Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Other B-Town Celebs Promotes Maharashtra Govt’s Free Helpline Number to Combat COVID-19 Crisis

Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood stars have taken up the responsibility to spread the word about the Maharashtra government's free distress helpline to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "Individuals who are distressed during this Pandemic ..the government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1". Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Say ‘We Are Family’ After CMO Of Maharashtra Thanks Them For Their Donation To Fight COVID-19 Outbreak.

In a video he shared with fans, Hrithik Roshan said: "Let's talk about COVID 19, about anxiety, about isolation, about fear, about uncertainty, what's real, what's not, about coping. What's on your mind? Let's talk one on one. We are here to listen." The helpline information has also been shared by other Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan among others. Karisma Kapoor Donates For PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund to Battle COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan Informs People About COVID-19 Helpline No

T 3491 - Individuals who are distressed during this Pandemic ..the government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

Hrithik Roshan Shares Govt Helpline No to Combat COVID-19

Akshay Kumar now shares COVID-19 Helpline Number

Put your distress to rest. The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to ensure that you don’t feel alone. Call 1800-120-820-050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @mybmc pic.twitter.com/FvkTRF3toe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 3, 2020

Ajay Devgn Shares To;-Free Number too

Staying mentally happy is as important as staying physically fit.@mybmc and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AqmVTvDKta — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs have also used social media to condemn the gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and cops in different parts of the country including Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad among other places.