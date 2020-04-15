Hrithik Roshan Extends Financial Support to Paparazzi from Lower-Middle Class Families amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Be it Bollywood, Hollywood or the regional film industries, celebs across the entertainment industry have come forward to the help the needy during this time of crisis. Some are extending help monetary wise, whilst some have decided to distribute ration items. We saw how the daily wage workers have been impacted due coronavirus lockdown. Besides that there has been layoffs happening, putting individuals even in worst situation. One of the popular celebrity photographer revealed how Hrithik Roshan has come forward and helped some of the paparazzi by extending financial support. Salman Khan Extends Support to 50 Female Ground Workers in Malegaon amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly provided financial support to the paparazzi belonging to lower-middle class families amid coronavirus lockdown. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has thanked Hrithik for the support he had extended during such a crucial time. He wrote a post that read, “The entire world is right now in crisis, there was already the issue of downturn due to which there were salary cuts, jobs were at stake and media houses were shutting down. Now with this virus it has devastated all of us. I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram.” Shah Rukh Khan to Join Special Event One World: Together At Home to Support Healthcare Workers On The Frontlines Battling COVID-19.

Here's The Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

“In such dire straits actor Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I'm really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan,” the photographer further said. There are several cine bodies that have setup relief funds to help the daily wage workers in the industry. It includes Producers Guild of India, IFTPC and FWICE.