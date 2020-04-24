Hrithik Roshan Treats His Fans With a Divine Sunkissed Selfie!

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan fans are kind of having a good week lately, thanks to his amazing posts! The actor is extra active on the social media platforms amid the COVID-19 lockdown and why aren't we surprised. The handsome star has been posting tid-bits from his routine life on Instagram, especially. The latest post is something that every HR fan will capture into their hearts and frame it! Nothing much, just a sunkissed picture of the Greek God! Hrithik Roshan and Family Celebrate Pinky-Rakesh Roshan's Wedding Anniversary Virtually, Watch Fun Videos.

The actor posted a selfie of himself wearing red. He wrote in the caption, "Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. . Find a way.#stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips." With the perfect bearded look, he literally stole hearts in just one picture. And when it comes to his message, it is really a good reminder to take in some Vitamin D but without going outside! Check out the divine like selfie below.

Hrithik's Pic

Meanwhile, Hrithik too is making a productive use of the lockdown. The Super 30 star is taking up some basic piano lessons. What's cool is that he does not hesitate showing off what he learnt time to time. He recently played it on the occasion of his parents, Pinky and Rakesh Roshan's wedding anniversary. He played the tune and wished the couple virtually and what could be a better gift to anybody's parents? Well, coming back to the hotter-than-the-sun picture, do you wish for more of those?