Hrithik Roshan and Family Celebrate Pinky-Rakesh Roshan's Wedding Anniversary Virtually, Watch Fun Videos

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 has put all life events to halt. The lockdown has got everyone quarantined at home mandatorily and no event is above one's health. Naturally, celebrations of birthdays, anniversaries etc are also on hold or just done virtually. Sticking to this unfortunate routine, Hrithik Roshan and his family also celebrated Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan's wedding anniversary virtually. The Greek God even played piano and wished the couple. Hrithik Roshan Extends Financial Support to Paparazzi from Lower-Middle Class Families amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The actor has been taking piano lessons for a while now. He also posted a little demonstration of the same a few days earlier. Now, he made the perfect use of the same through this occasion! In other posts, he also posted videos where the family is chilling and how and this video had the "Despacito" music track in the backdrop.

The caption by the handsome stars reads as, "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors !..Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020. Check out the fun videos below.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has decided to stay with him along with the kids till lockdown ends. The actor even thanked her for the same in one of the earlier posts. Indeed, Hrithik and Sussanne are the perfect example of parenting-done-right despite their personal differences. Coming back to the video, how many points do you to your favourite Duggu for his piano playing skills?