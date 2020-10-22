Pinkie Roshan, mother of actor Hrithik Roshan, has shared a post on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that everyone wants the truth about his death, but no one wants to be honest. Pinkie took to her unverified Instagram account and posted a photo of Sushant, who died on June 14 and whose death is still being probed. Angad Hasija Reacts To His Name Being Dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drug Probe, Says ‘I Was Devastated’

Along with hashtags "prayer is powerful" and the "universe is powerful", she posted a photo that read: "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest." She had earlier shared a post on justice for Sushant back in August. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Rejects Media Reports Suggesting Closure, Says ‘No Conclusion Yet, Investigation Continues’

Check Out Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram #prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful🌍 A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Oct 21, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

The death was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, but after an FIR by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna, the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation. The Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau subsequently joined the investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).