The upcoming Bollywood movie Bhediya which stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role opposite actress Kriti Sanon, is heading to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for its 53rd edition. Ahead of the Release of the #VarunDhawan and #KritiSanon-starrer Movie '#Bhediya'.

The festival will kick off in Goa from November 20 through November 28 and will showcase a host of films from different parts of India. On Saturday (November 19, 2022), IFFI took to its Twitter handle to share the information about the Varun Dhawan-starrer. 'Bhediya' Trailer Flashed on Burj Khalifa: Kriti, Varun Share the Spectacle.

Take a look:

Join Varun Dhawan for the screening of Bhediya at #IFFI53 happening in Goa from Nov 20th - 28th, 2022. Starring: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan Director: Amar Kaushik ⏲️ : 5:30 PM 🗓️: Nov 25th, 2022 📍: INOX Panjim, Audi 1#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/98LZ9S4QLQ — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 19, 2022

They also shared a video in which Varun can be seen along with his pet Beagle as he says, "Hello, I know all of you are waiting for Bhediya just like this (pointing to the dog) little buddy of mine. The wait is over as the film will have its screening at the 53rd IFFI, which will soon begin in Goa. So, let's meet in Goa on November 25 for the screening of Bhediya". The video ends with Varun howling and growling, staying true to his character in the film. Bhediya will be screened on November 25 at 5:30 p.m. IST at INOX Panjim.

