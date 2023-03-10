The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) has announced its technical winners from 2022. There are total nine categories of technical awards which include cinematography, screenplay, dialogue, choreography, sound design, editing, special effects (visuals), background score and sound design. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Poses and Greets Paps at Mumbai Airport Before Flying to US For the 95th Academy Awards.

Of these, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' leads the pack as it bagged 3 awards - Best Cinematography was won by DOP Sudeep Chatterjee, Best Screenplay went to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, and Best Dialogues was conferred upon Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 won Best Choreography for title track by choreographer duo, Bosco-Caesar, and Best Sound Design by Mandar Kulkarni. Oscars 2023: Amul India Honours Deepika Padukone for Being Selected As First Slate Presenter for 95th Academy Awards (View Pic).

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam 2 won the award for Best Editing by Sandeep Francis. Similarly, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer action adventure, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva took home the trophy for another post-production work - Best Special Effects (Visual) by DNEG, Redefine.

While Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' was awarded the Best Background Score designed by Sam CS, the Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte-starrer streaming film 'Monica O My Darling' bagged the Best Sound Mixing (Gunjan A. Sah, Boloy Kumar Doloi and Rahul Karpe).

The 23rd edition of IIFA is set to be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from May 26 through May 27. IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Karan Johar and Farah Khan with live performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Mika Singh, and Sukhbir. The global IIFA Awards will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan. The IIFA magic will escalate with live performances by Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi.

