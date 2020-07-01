Ileana D'Cruz has been super active on social media amid the coronavirus quarantine. The actress has been sharing beautiful throwback snaps from her vacations and also some brilliant work out videos. D'Cruz has kept her fans entertained amid the pandemic by keeping them updated about what she's been upto. Recently, the actress indulged in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram and it was a great one. The actress spoke about how workout has been working like therapy and also several other things. While fans were excited to quiz the actress about many things, one fan decided to drop the big question and it was about her relationship status. Have Ileana D’Cruz and Andrew Kneebone Called Off Their Relationship? Rustom Actress Unfollows Beau on Instagram.

The actress was reported to have broken up with photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone in August 2019. Neither Ileana nor Andrew confirmed their breakup but after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram, there were reports that the duo had parted ways. A fan during her recent AMA session asked her if she was in a relationship or single and well, Ileana had a rather amazing response to that. Not all celebs like to discuss their personal lives and especially their relationships. D'Cruz has been private about her love life and decided to keep it like that as she responded saying, "Well, aren't we nosey". Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Stunning Throwback Picture Sporting a White Bikini and It's Treat For Your Eyes (View Pic).

Check Out Ileana's Post Here:

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in The Big Bull along with Abhishek Bachchan. The film's new poster was released recently as the film was announced to have an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Abhishek announced the film's release at the recently held virtual press conference on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).