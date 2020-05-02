Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares a Heavenly Toon In His Father’s Memory and It’ll Surely Make You Smile (View Post)

Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

On April 29, the nation woke up to the shocking news of Irrfan Khan's demise. The versatile star who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital died due to colon infection. Bollywood indeed lost one of its rare gems and post the sad news, tributes from around the globe poured in for the legendary actor. Even his wife Sutapa Sikdar changed her Facebook display picture in memory of her late husband. Not just this, Irrfan's elder son Babil Khan had also thanked all the supporters and friends for offering condolences. And now, Babil again took to his Insta to share a caricature which will make Irrfan's fans smile. Irrfan Khan No More: Sons Babil and Ayan Khan Spotted Outside Kokilaben Hospital, Leaving For Actor's Funeral (View Photos).

Babil posted a toon featuring his father. In the photo, Irrfan can be seen conversing with the almighty and asking him for a great script. ‘You better show me a great script’ is what Irrfan's thought bubble read. The pic speaks in itself and also tells us how the Maqbool star was always eager for good scripts. We totally love how Babil shared this post to spread joy amid the sad time. Really heart-warming! Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Thanks Well-Wishers for Condolences with This Heartfelt Note on Instagram.

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Insta Story

Irrfan Khan's last rites were performed by his two sons, Babil and Ayan. Talking about his film, the late star was last seen in Homi Adajania's, Angrezi Medium which starred Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. However, due to lockdown, the film could not run for a long time in the theatres. Stay tuned!