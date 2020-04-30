Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Thanks Well-Wishers for Condolences with This Heartfelt Note on Instagram

Babil Khan with his father Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On April 29 we lost one of the most talented and one of the most loved actors of Hindi Cinema, Irrfan Khan. A day before his demise, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital following a colon infection. Aged 53, Khan was reportedly surrounded by his family during the time of his death. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan. The veteran actor’s elder son, Babil Khan, shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram story where he thanked all the well-wishers for condolences. Amul Topical Pays Tribute to Late Actor Irrfan Khan by Remembering His Iconic Characters (View Pic).

Babil Khan wrote, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabolary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you.” From industry friends to fans, all were shocked to hear the news of Irrfan Khan’s death. An official statement was released over the demise of the legendary actor’s death in which it was mentioned, “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.” Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s Shocking Deaths Make Twitterati Label This Year As #Black2020.

The Post Shared By Babil Khan

Babil Khan Thanks Well-Wishers For Condolences (Photo Credits: Instagram)

April 2020 has turned out to be nightmarish for cinema lovers. As everyone was coping with the loss of Irrfan Khan, on April 30 the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death turned out to be another major shock. And since then fans have started labelling this year as ‘Black 2020’.