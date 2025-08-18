After his recent explosive allegations against Bollywood actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan, the actor’s brother Faisal Khan (aka Faissal Khan) has given yet another outrageous media interview against his sibling. In a video clip from a press conference going viral on August 18, Faisal Khan has made serious allegations against Aamir Khan. Fans of Aamir Khan have reacted and called out Faisal Khan for “seeking publicity” after the outburst. Earlier, Aamir Khan and family had issued a statement saying they had treated Faisal according to the medical advice received from multiple doctors. Now, Faisal Khan has issued a notice declaring he is severing all ties with his family. He shared a post on Instagram informing the same and later informed the media. "Official Announcement - With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength," said Faisal Khan on Instagram. Here’s what Faisal Khan said about Aamir Khan and their family in his new press conference. Faissal Khan Cut Familial Ties with Brother Aamir Khan, Says He Won't Reside at Actor's House.

What Did Faisal Khan Say About Aamir Khan and Their Family?

Faisal Khan revealed that when he was angry with his family, he had written a letter addressing them. They were pressurising him to get married, he said. He further said that he had received a letter from his sister, requesting him to reconsider his decision to move out of the Khan family. In his reply, Faisal said that he revealed to them about Aamir’s alleged relationship with British reporter Jessica Hines and their child born out of wedlock (named Jaan). Faisal said he told his family he didn’t want advice from them for his marriage. In the letter, Faisal mentioned about his sister Nikhat Khan’s three marriages, his brother Aamir Khan’s three relationships (he was dating Kiran Rao then), his cousin’s two marriages, and the fact that their father, producer Tahir Hussain had got married twice.

Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta, his first wife with whom he has two children, son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Aamir divorced Reena and got married to Kiran Rao, and the two have a son, Azad Rao Khan. ‘Accusations Hurtful and Misleading’: Aamir Khan and Family Issues Statement After Brother Faissal Khan Alleges Kin Destroyed His Physical, Mental and Financial Health.

"Maine ek letter likha, uss mein maine har family member ko likha ki tum kya ho…. Nikhat meri sister, unki teen baar shaadi hui. Aamir ka shaadi hua tha, divorce ho gaya Reena ke saath , phir unka (Aamir’s) relation tha Jessica Hines ke saath, jiske saath unhe ek illegal bacha bhi hai, out of wedlock. Kiran (Rao) ke saath he was dating at that time. Toh woh sab maine letter mein likha. (I had written a letter, in which I wrote to every family member about what they are. My sister Nikhat got married three times, Aamir got married to Reena and divorced. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, with whom he also has an illegitimate child, out of wedlock. He was dating Kiran then.) My father had got married twice; my cousin sister had got married twice… I wrote all that in the letter," revealed Faisal Khan.

He confessed that he reprimanded his family members and used abusive language in his letter. “They must have felt bad, as truth is bitter. They starting pressurising and calling him ‘mad’,” he said at the presser. When asked why Aamir Khan wanted Faisal Khan to be sidelined on the basis of alleged mental illness, when the actor is promoting inclusion through his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), Faisal said in Hindi, “I am not a special child. It (being sidelined) may be because of jealousy. That Faisal shoudn't move ahead of me.” He further alleged that when people liked his work in Mela (2000), Aamir went to producers telling them not to sign him for new films. "I still managed to do small films and television," he said.

Fans React to Faisal Khan’s Interview Against Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s die-hard fans have not taken too kindly to Faisal Khan’s repeated rants against the actor. A fan said on Instagram, “Isko biggboss mein aana hai kya??” (Does he want to enter Bigg Boss?). Another wrote, “Aisa bhai ho toh dushman ki kya hi zaroorat hogi" (With such a brother, who needs an enemy?) “He is jealous and insecure,” commented one user, while another said, “He still need therapy. (sic)” One user suggested, “Faisal should stop it and learn something from Salman khan family, even if there are differences you don’t come on media and say it, Aamir khan is a huge star”, while the other observed, ”How disgusting is this. He literally disrespected his full family on such platforms just to seek some attention from some strangers.” A netizen wrote, “Just sake of publicity he is speaking filth. (sic)” There are also some remarks in favour of Faisal Khan. “Yes she was an American journalist! We know that,” said one man. “So sad, I don’t what happened to this guy but at the moment he’s not fine,” said another. Take a look at the comments.

Fans React to Faisal Khan’s Notice Against Family - See Comments:

Fan comments on Faisal Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Faisal Khan Notice to Aamir Khan and Family

Faisal Khan is yet again moving out of the Khan family residence. In the press meet, Faisal revealed that he has issued a notice in effect severing all familial and estate ties with his family, including with his late father Tahir Husain, mother Zeenat and brother Aamir Khan. The Mela actor stated through the notice that he will no longer reside in Aamir Khan's residence and would not claim any maintenance from him. Faissal Khan Cut Familial Ties with Brother Aamir Khan, Says He Won't Reside at Actor's House.

"They are liars, and I am not associated with liars," he said at the presser. "If you (the family) are saying that Faisal is mad, get proof. They did not present the proof in court (in 2008)," he revealed. "I'm not a scheming person," he said. "Only God knows why all this happened with me... This press conference is to clear my name." Faisal further said, "If my family apologises to me in front of the world (public), I will forgive them. If they say sorry in private, I will not."

Faisal Khan Latest Work

Faisal Khan was recently seen in the 2021 film Faactory in the lead along with actress Roaleey Ryan. He had written and directed the psychological thriller and also lent his voice to a song.

