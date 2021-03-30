Jaaved Jaaferi carved his space as a multifaceted talent over the years, scoring with acting, dancing, dubbing, judging and voiceover skills. However, Jaaved says his son Meezan is focused solely on being a star actor. "Meezan is very focused. His focus is he wants to an actor, and with his craft be a star actor. He is doing his best. The game is also changing with OTT. The kids today are very focused and they understand the business. I told him that as long as you can keep your feet on the ground and humility in place, everything is okay. He may not be doing random voiceovers like I did but times are different and he is very focused," Jaaved told IANS. Jaaved Jaaferi Pens Emotional Note For Late Father Jadgeep, Reminiscing His 70 Years Long Cinema Journey.

Meezan made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production "Malaal" in 2019, and will soon be seen in the Priyadarshan directorial "Hungama 2". Explaining the concept of a 'star actor', Jaaved feels his son has the potential to get there. "I think he has got a great personality, a screen presence which is very important. There are actors, stars and then there are star actors. Sometimes actors get pushed back because of stars but then there are star actors like Mr Bachchan or Dilip saheb who are evergreen. I think he has potential, even if he is new. He has got eyes which speak and good voice. There are a lot of people who have shown interest, " he says. Jagdeep’s Son Jaaved Jaaferi: ‘He Had a Very Tragic Life, and Out of That Tragedy Came the Comedy’.

As a father, Jaaved says he has given Meezan the kind of foundation that is important. "I can give him the foundation, his values, morals , principles, how he should be in life and that is important for me and I have done my part. The rest, money, fame will come and go, "he says.

