Jaideep Ahlawat says he goes through self-doubt almost every day and that every actor faces such a situation at least once in a day. "That is the beauty of it because you come out of it every day, too. In any art field, it's always there. Be it with an actor or anyone. They come in self-doubt once in a day." Jaideep Ahlawat Got Angry At His On-Screen Son After Getting Lost Too Deep in Paatal Lok.

Jaideep's latest outing is the digitally-released anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. He stars in the short feature Majnu along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan. In the story, he plays Babloo, a heartland strongman in a loveless marriage with the daughter of a political bigwig and who, it eventually emerges, is gay. Jaideep Ahlawat Birthday: Khatta Meetha, Paatal Lok – A Look At Some Of His Finest Performances!

Others starring in the anthology include names such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen, Abhishek Bannerjee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah among many others.

