Janata Curfew: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Boys' Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Pot A Plant For A Better World (View Pics)

Taimur And Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Social distancing is the norm and now with the Janata Curfew, it is a complete lockdown. Celebs are keeping themselves busy with cooking, drawing and stuff. Kareena Kapoor's boys namely Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are busy potting plants. Now that's a superb way of caring for nature. Anyway, there have been reports that with humans off the streets and public areas, Earth has started to heal. Potting plants is only going to cleanse the environment and that's exactly what the Pataudis are teaching their little boy. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Missing ‘French Fries’ in Her Self-Quarantine Time and We Totally Get the ‘Junk’ Feeling (Read Post)

But then it's Taimur. The kid has become so used to cameras now, he couldn't help but look straight at it. We must thank Kareena for joining Instagram. Her posts are quite interesting.

Amitabh Bachchan just now shared a video of an empty Marine Drive which is a rare sight. Celebs are doing their best to keep it interesting when at home and so are we.