Bigg Boss 17 is getting increasingly intriguing with each passing day! Now, on tonight's (November 24) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, fans will witness some major revelations and twists. As per the promo, host Salman Khan will expose Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's deceptive gameplay on the show in front of all the contestants and will also address the viral Vicky-Sana Raees Khan hand-holding moment. That's not all, as 'I'm a liver' star Orhan Awatramani aka Orry will also enter BB17 as a wildcard entry. Check it out. Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Shoots for Weekend Ka Vaar With Host Salman Khan (View Pics).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Promo BiggBoss17 WKW, Vicky aur Sana ki khuli pol, Munawar aur Vicky pe bhadke salman aur Orry entry pic.twitter.com/jF493iNYFW — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)