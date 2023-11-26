Eyeballs would be glued to the screens in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, as Bollywood celebs’ bestie Orry is all set to enter. His entry will be a whiff of fresh air as it will be full of laughter and question mark moments. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Orry Enters As Wild Card; Salman Khan Exposes Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's Game (Watch Promo Video).

In the upcoming episode, Orry will be seen spending time with housemates. While the country was watching the World Cup, the contestants didn’t even get to know that Australia took home the trophy. In the episode, Anurag will be seen asking Orry in the garden area about the World Cup, to which he innocently replied: "World Cup next year hai na?" Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Shoots for Weekend Ka Vaar With Host Salman Khan (View Pics).

Check Out Bigg Boss 17 Video Here:

Inside the house, he interacted with contestants as they threw him a party. Actor Rinku Dhawan asked Orry what he does for a living. He said he's “chilling, breathing, vibing and surviving.”

