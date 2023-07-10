Atlee is going to make a scintillating debut in Bollywood with Jawan, and the 'prevue' - just why not call it 'trailer'? - is a big proof of that. Taking mighty advantage of the indulgent producer in his star Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee looks to have served a high octane action entertainer in Jawan with some topnotch visuals in a plot that brings revenge drama into Money Heist territory. The movie, scheduled to release on September 7, stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani Raj, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Yogi Babu et al. Also what a fabulous score from Anirudh, also making his Bollywood debut here. Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone's Film Is High on Action, Drama and Thrills.

Jawan is Atlee quite in his arena - you know what I mean if you have seen his big-ticket action entertainers like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. What intrigued us about this not-a-trailer is Shah Rukh Khan's many looks shown. Though not all are original, they are sure to become quite the chatter, especially the bald look that the superstar reveals in the end. Here are seven looks of SRK that stood out in the prevue.

Watch the Prevue First Here:

Let's go with the most normal one...

The Rahul-Raj SRK

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan Prevue (Photo Credits: Red Chillies Ent)

It's great to see a suave SRK in a trailer where the actor is mostly shrouded in darkness, broken mask, in bandages and later in grey stubble and going bald. Somewhere, the Raj and Rahul is still alive even if King Khan wants to move more into action roles.

Khakee

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan Prevue (Photo Credits: Red Chillies Ent)

Although the prevue didn't give a proper glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan in the police uniform, this one still stands out. Though SRK has played a cop before in One 2 Ka 4, this is the first time he is donning the khaki. So is the rumoured son character of SRK in Jawan going to be the cop?

Shah Rukh Khan in One 2 Ka 4

The Phantom of the Opera

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan Prevue (Photo Credits: Red Chillies Ent)

A very intriguing scene from the prevue shows Shah Rukh Khan sitting among the smoke and dust with a half-broken mask on his face. Who knew Atlee is a fan of Phantom of the Opera?

Gerard Butler in Phantom of the Opera

Oh Mummy, Mummy!

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan Prevue (Photo Credits: Red Chillies Ent)

Wonder if Marvel is going to sue Red Chillies for opting for that Moon Knight look for SRK in this action scene!

Moon Knight (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

Jawan Hai!

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan Prevue (Photo Credits: Red Chillies Ent)

SRK loves playing the army-man, as we have seen in the past with Army, Veer-Zara, Main Hoon Na, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and the recent Pathaan. Here too, in one scene he looks to be back playing the soldier, and thus we get the title!

Don

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan Prevue (Photo Credits: Red Chillies Ent)

There is an action scene whose glimpses we saw - I had to pause the prevue at the right time to get that moment - that reminded of SRK from the Don franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan in Don

The Boss

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan Prevue (Photo Credits: Red Chillies Ent)

Enna? Is it me or did anyone get Rajinikanth's Sivaji - The Boss vibes when SRK took off that bandage and revealed his bald pate? Shah Rukh Khan Goes Bald in Jawan! Netizens Are in Love With SRK's New Look in Prevue of His Next.

Rajinikanth in Sivaji - The Boss

Interestingly this is not the first time SRK went 'bald' in a film, he had done so once for the quite forgotten Guddu from 1995.

my therapist: bald shah rukh khan is not real, he cannot hurt you. bald shah rukh khan: pic.twitter.com/hqSG9jH5Tb — Pramit (@pramitheus) January 15, 2023

So which look of SRK did you like the most in Jawan prevue? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).