Jogi stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead along with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Jogi premiered on Netflix today and it has opened to positive response from the audience. The lead actor and others’ performances and the technical aspects in the film have been praised by movie buffs. Those who are yet to watch this film on the OTT platform, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Jogi’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Jogi has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Jogi Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Excel in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Nearly Intense Revisital of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots.

Jogi full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Jogi 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Jogi Tamilrockers, Jogi Tamilrockers HD Download, Jogi Movie Download Pagalworld, Jogi Movie Download Filmyzilla, Jogi Movie Download Openload, Jogi Movie Download Tamilrockers, Jogi Movie Download Movierulz, Jogi Movie Download 720p, Jogi Full Movie Download 480p, Jogi Full Movie Download bolly4u, Jogi Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Jogi Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Jogi, there are several other movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Cuttputlli, Brahmastra, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).