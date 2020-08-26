The upcoming cross-border love story, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is directed by Kaashive Nair. The film will also feature John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles and the makers have shared this duo’s first look. John would be seen romancing Aditi in this upcoming film and their love story is set during the time of India’s Independence, in the 1947 era. The film also features Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh and Aditi will be seen playing the younger version of Neena’s character, who will be seen as Arjun’s grandma in the film. Shooting Of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s Cross-Border Love Story To Resume Soon In Mumbai!

The makers of this upcoming cross-border love story have shared the first look of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in which the former is seen in the avatar of Sikh and it’s the first time that he’ll be seen playing the role of a sardar. Producer Nikkhil Advani shared that this upcoming movie is a romantic drama spanning three generations. He told Mirror, “There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition. He plays a sardar for the first time.” Bhushan Kumar elaborated, “It’s a story of love, values, bonds and family over two different eras. John and Aditi’s is an old-school love story while Arjun and Rakul are in a modern-day relationship.”

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari

FIRST LOOK... #JohnAbraham and #AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enact special roles in the film [not titled yet]... Stars #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh... Directed by Kaashvie Nair. pic.twitter.com/OAKhUNGYU6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2020

The makers have already resumed the shooting on August 24 by following all the safety instructions issued by the ministries. The 10-day shooting is taking place at Mumbai’s Film City Studio.

