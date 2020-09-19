Veteran Bollywood comedian Johny Lever on Friday walked down memory lane and shared a snapshot capturing his early stand-up comedy days. "Fridayfeels Circ. 1980 @ Patkar Hall. My early stand-up comedy days," Johny wrote on Instagram with the image. In the picture, we see Johny in bell-bottom jeans and performing on the stage. Johny Lever’s Daughter Jamie on Nepotism: Not All-star Kids Are Given The Privilege, There’s Favouritism

The throwback picture caught the attention of several social media users, including actor Ranveer Singh. Reacting to the post, Ranveer called Johny a "legend". Johny has been seen sharing a lot of funny videos on his social media accounts. His daughter Jaime Lever also does not miss any chance to tickle the funny bone. She is known for her mimicry skills. Johny Lever Issues A Warning To Coronavirus With A Song Parody (Watch Video)

Check Out Johny Lever's Instagram Post Below:

On the film front, Johny will be soon seen in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's "Coolie No.1" remake.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).