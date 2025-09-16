Bollywood’s favourite Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are gearing up to bring laughter and star power to audiences with their upcoming talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The trailer of the highly anticipated Prime Video series was recently shown at a grand launch event in Mumbai, showcasing the celebrity guests who will grace the couch. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Trailer: Salman Khan-Aamir Khan Light Up Prime Video’s Talk Show With Unfiltered Fun; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Others To Also Join (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan Missing From ‘Two Much’ Guest Lineup

The sneak peek confirmed Salman Khan and Aamir Khan sharing the screen together, Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal alongside Govinda. However, fans were quick to notice one glaring omission, Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol and Twinkle Joke About SRK’s Appearance on the Show - Watch Video

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna Quash SRK Guest Rumours

When asked if SRK would be a part of the show’s finale episode, Kajol was quick to dismiss the speculation. “It’s a rumour. Confirm it with him, woh aayega stage pe toh puch lena (ask him if he comes on stage),” she said. Twinkle added her own humorous twist, saying, “I will be honest. Shah Rukh came. We asked him questions. He didn’t answer anything. Then, after some time, I think he wanted to go to the bathroom. So they took him away. And we were quite disappointed. And then we realised we couldn’t get his date. So they had got a cardboard cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan. We have that in our bloopers. So we have him.”

Kajol on Hosting ‘Two Much’: ‘It’s Delightful Chaos With Twinkle’

Speaking about stepping into the role of a host, Kajol shared, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, which the audience is always curious about.” ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Trailer Launch: Kajol and Twinkle Khanna Promise Unfiltered Fun With Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and More.

Watch ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Trailer:

‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Premieres on Prime Video

Produced by Banijay Asia, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is all set to premiere on Prime Video on September 25. New episodes will drop every Thursday, featuring a stellar lineup of guests including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar.

