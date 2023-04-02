Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, said that she finds English speaking "desi kids" who speak Hindi in a tacky second hand British accent irritating. Kangana took to Twitter, where she was replying to a tweet by a social media user. The user had shared a link to an article which talks about Italy introducing a bill in Parliament seeking ban on English and other foreign languages for formal communication. Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Her Curls in These Gorgeous Pics as She Heads to the Airport.

The user wrote: "Hate me but we need to do the same, kids in Gurugram only speak in English but they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi." Kangana re-shared the tweet and shared her opinion to it as well. "I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating. While kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier," she wrote. Aries Season: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kangana Ranaut and Other Stylish Celebs With This Sun Sign.

Check Out Kangana's Tweet Below:

I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating… while kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier 👌👌 https://t.co/tdyvlbixGL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2023

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for Chandramukhi 2. She also has Emergency, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita lined up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).