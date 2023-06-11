Actress Kangana Ranaut, recently stirred the pot once again when she pointed the gun at a certain actor from the Hindi film industry when she expressed her displeasure with him being cast as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana. And in a follow up to her opinion, she explained things in great detail including her voice being suppressed earlier, the clout, social media empowering individual voices, the fall of Bollywood and the rise of a more democratic Indian film industry. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a long note in her stories section. Javed Akhtar Tells Court He Didn’t Threaten Kangana Ranaut But Suggested Her to Resolve Issues With Hrithik Roshan.

There were reports of Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Ram in Ramayana along with his wife Alia, who as per media reports, has been signed to essay the role of Sita. Kangana reacted strongly to the development as she wrote in her stories, as she wrote, "Elaborating more on yesterday's stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi. They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bitchy and insecure, they refer to themselves as the information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films." The actress, however, refrained from directly taking any names.

Kangana Ranaut's Statements Via Insta

She said the entire industry is aware of the duo's penchant for gossip and went on to say that they were ones behind the blind items on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020. She continued as she also touched upon the topic of her and Hrithik Roshan's infamous fight back in 2016, "Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput. That pushed him to commit suicide. They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight."

"Post that their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing. Since they are bankrupt and media has died a slow death as of now SM is the only media, now the only source of news are celebrities own accounts (sic). The actress shared that Bollywood has witnessed its great fall and now all film industries are coming together as a unified force in the form of Indian cinema cutting down on Bollywood's clout. Kangana Ranaut Reveals How Beef With Hrithik Roshan Ruined Her Relationship With 'Best Friend' Aamir Khan.

"With this new change in the society my voice is more audible, otherwise I said the same things for years but they echoed back like I was captured in a soundproof dark chamber, no media carried what I said and they spent huge amounts of money in twisting my words and using them against me.... But then great fall of Bollywood happened, empires crashed.... Here we are now looking at the rise of new collective Indian film industry which will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality and true merit... Thanks (sic)," she concluded.

