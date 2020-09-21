Actress Deepika Padukone is right now in the middle of a controversy which is related to drugs nexus. As the actress' name is the top trend on Twitter, netizens are reacting to her alleged involvement in the row. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter to opine on the matter and has slammed Deepika over the rumours of drug abuse allegations. Kangana Ranaut Shares Sexual Harassment Horrors She Faced After Telugu Actress Accuses Anurag Kashyap.

In her tweet, the Panga actress wrote, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone."

Kangana Ranaut's Tweet:

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Kangana referred to the screenshot of an alleged interaction between 'D' and 'K' over availability of drugs. As per Times Now, 'D' in this chat is reported to be Deepika Padukone while 'K' is allegedly Karishma, a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee. On the other hand, Deepika is getting trolled for her series of tweets on Depression that she posted in the format of 'repeat after me.' She is currently shooting for her film with Shakun Batra, in Goa along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

