Kangana Ranaut's Bandra property demolition was a huge setback for the actress and she decided not to stay quiet about it. The actress took the help of the law and filed a case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the officer who passed the order for the demolition of her Mumbai office. After a few hearing, Bombay High Court is now finally going to deliver its judgement in this case. Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Is No More Welcome in Ayodhya, Says VHP.

After almost two months of the demolition case, the bench will pass their verdict on November 26. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was in the capital for the monsoon Parliament session, was asked to file his reply in the form of an affidavit before the final verdict. Now, the actress is waiting to see what the verdict will be in this case.

For those of you who don't know, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also filed an affidavit in the High Court opposing Ranaut`s plea against the demolition and asking for Rs 2 crores in damages. They had stated, "The petitioner has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan... Even in the present writ petition, the petitioner has not disputed carrying out the said unlawful alterations and additions."

They added, "Having regard to the work carried out and the contents of the sanctioned plan, there is no basis for the petitioner to dispute the unlawful work carried on." Kangana Ranaut Announced as BJP's West Bengal CM Candidate? Fake News Debunked.

Apart from this, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have also moved the Bombay High Court challenging Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s order. The order passed to Mumbai Police asks the team to take cognisance of the sisters’ alleged hate posts on Twitter handle and other such offensive statements. The complaint was filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed who is a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer.

