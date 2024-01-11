Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the Hindi film industry for over two decades and enjoys a massive fan following for the work she has done over the years. In 2020, the diva made her debut on social media which she enjoys using, and through which she connects with her fans, however, she said that she doesn’t seek validation from it. Kareena Kapoor Khan Has a Wardrobe Full of Co-ord Sets, Check Out Pics!

Kareena currently enjoys a fan following of 11.4 million on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life and updates about her work. Asked how much importance does social media validation hold for her, Kareena told IANS: “I enjoy using social media but for me, it is a way to connect with my fans and give them a glimpse into my life. I don’t seek validation from social media at all but I’m happy that I get a lot of love from my fans.”

Playing powerful characters on screen is validation enough for the actress, who has given impactful performances in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Chameli, Dev, Omkara, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Udta Punjab, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. “As an artist, I'm stepping into the shoes of powerful characters, and that's validation enough for me. So, while I appreciate the love on Instagram, my true validation comes from the roles I take on, the stories I tell, and the legacy I'm building as an artist in the world of entertainment,” she added. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Team Clarifies Speculations on Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic, Asks Everyone To Wait for Official Announcement.

However, there have been good and bad days in her journey in Hindi cinema, which began in 2000 with Refugee. Talking about self doubt, Kareena said: “I am only human, I could have days which may not be so good but I won't stop believing in myself. It's been over two decades for me in the industry and I'm sure there will be much more. I know I want to keep doing something new and it’s time to try something different constantly.” Kareena then revealed the toughest part of being a superstar. Pat came the reply when asked: “Lack of privacy.”

The 43-year-old actress, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, does agree that the profession comes with a price to pay. “Every profession comes with its price to pay, it only depends on how much are you willing to give in and how you prioritise your life,” said the actress. On the acting front, Kareena, who has lent her voice to Black Widow in Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow, the third instalment of the Hindi Audible podcast series, will next be seen in The Crew and Singham Again.

