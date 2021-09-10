Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur have stolen everyone's hearts. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a few pictures, wherein we can see Kareena, Saif and their firstborn Taimur offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Kareena also gave fans a glimpse of the clay Ganpati made by Taimur. However, Kareena and Saif's second child Jeh was missing from the pictures. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on the Auspicious Occasion!

"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim's cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she captioned the post. Reacting to Kareena's pictures, a fan commented, "So cute." Kunal Kemmu Begins Working on His New Project on the Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post Below:

Another user wrote, "The Ganpati looks so beautiful. Talented Tim." The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, India is witnessing low-key Ganesh Utsav this time.

