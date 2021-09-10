On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Kunal Kemmu has started working on his new project. Taking to Instagram, Kunal wrote, "What a great day to start something new seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa! Excited as I begin a new journey with a new character.. can't wait to share this one with you guys. GANPATI BAPPA MORIYA #happyganeshchaturthi #somethingnew #moviemagic." Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on the Auspicious Occasion!

However, he has not disclosed the details of the project. Kunal also uploaded a picture of him offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Netizens have poured in best wishes to Kunal for his new project.

Check Out Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

"All the best Kunal. Keep rocking," a user commented. "Happy Ganesh Chathurthi Kunal. Best of luck," another user wrote. Kunal was last seen in Malang and Lootcase.

