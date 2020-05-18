Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Throwback Pics with Her Friends on Instagram! Actress Says, ‘Reminiscing the Fondest Memories’

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not only Kareena Kapoor Khan, but many individuals miss travelling and enjoying holidays owing to this lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. It was on March 24 when PM Narendra Modi had ordered the first phase of lockdown and today we are in the fourth phase. The lockdown has been extended to May 31 and from celebs to fans, all wonder, when will things get resolved and one can get back to normal routine. Be it the celebs or commoners, these days many are sharing throwback pictures on social media platforms. It could be from their travel diaries or hanging out with families and friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Her Quarantine Imprinted Along With Hubby Saif Ali Khan and Little Taimur Ali Khan (View Post).

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shared a couple of throwback pictures on Instgram in which she can be seen having a good time with her friends. She shared this picture on Sunday (May 17) and captioned it as, “Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories #MissYouGuysALittleMore”. One just can’t help but just think of those good, fun times that he/she must have had with their loved ones before the lockdown was imposed. Kareena Kapoor Khan Puts Up Another Classy Pic With Saif Ali Khan On Instagram! Actress Shares an 11-Year-Old Pic from Her Travel Diaries.

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Her Friends

It was almost ten days ago when Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a picture with her Laal Singh Chadhha crew. While sharing it she had captioned it as,” The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home...”